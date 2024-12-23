IT’S TIME FOR ECL TO LISTEN TO HIS OWN INNER VOICE

Authored By Mupishi Jones

Because it’s like he can’t take other people’s advice.

It must be very painful for people who love ECL genuinely to see him transverse in such muddy waters.The route you’ve taken of fighting a popular government is a very dangerous risk.Kenneth Kaunda walked through that road you’re traversing today,he failed,FTJ attempted it,he too failed, what makes you think you can succeed,if it’s not just about being incorrigible?



ECL, you’ve been incorrigible for far too long.Today your wife is crying because of your being adamant, stubborn, and incorrigible.Your daughter Tasila is crying miles away from home because of your rigidness, your other daughter Chiyesu is grieving because of your vidictiveness,your son Dalitso is trotting to the courts of law everyday to answer to legal questions because of you! Almost all your friends are being arrested each and every day because of you.Your other right hand man Kampyongo is sleeping in bed without his wife, is there anything more agonising than grabbing your wife away from your bed? Talk of Bulldozer, the man who named his children before you, Edgar how do you think they are feeling and thinking about you right now? Ain’t you realising that you’re the last man standing in this game? Let me tell you,Dr Kaunda was by far a charismatic and fearless leader than you but reality brought him down!



You are tickling a catastrophe on your family and friends.If you think it’s not of your creation,then know that it’s the first step to know that you’re dull! Ask yourself how many children and friends of Dr.Kenneth Kaunda are passing through what yours are currently going through? How many of FTJ’s family and friends are going through the furnaces? How many of Mwanawasa’s family members and close associates are knashing their teeth today? Talk of RB’s family members and associates,how many? Why should it only be you? ECL you’re the definition of incorrigibleness, emptiness and a leader truly without a vision to see beyond his nose both whilst and outside government!



Listen ECL, tomorrow you may not be around on earth,do you think your family will remain at peace in this world? Trust me, as long as you remain adamant and incorrigible , your family will never enjoy those flats,plots,cars, filling stations,ranches and other wealth you’ve left for them! .They’ll be worse off than they were in Chawama unless you quickly wake up and make peace with your bitterness! It’s only you who can save your family members and friends except the route you’ve chosen is a foolish man’s strategy! ECL,if they are not telling you, let me tell you that your health is quarreling and differing everyday with your strategy to fight the current government and the government is winning the battle.



Edgar, just the other day your other lieutenant Chitotela cried like a young boy after being sentenced, what do you think was going on in his mind for him to cry like that? Do you think immunity can save you indefinitely if it fails to save your wife and children? Edgar, can’t you read between the lines? What type of a human being are you?



Tone down and come back to reality Edgar, it’s not for your sake since you’re in the evening of your life but for the sake of your siblings! Humble yourself and let go of your ego, President Hakainde Hichilema is still loved by many of us.

Sooner or later even the little energy left in you to fight through by-elections will fade off.

Wake Chagwa!

I submit

Mupishi Jones

