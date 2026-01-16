ITS TIME FOR UNITY AND MOVING FORWARD! CHAWAMA IS BIGGER THAN ANY INDIVIDUAL – MORGAN MUUNDA

ITS TIME FOR UNITY AND MOVING FORWARD! CHAWAMA IS BIGGER THAN ANY INDIVIDUAL – Muunda





My fellow residents of Chawama,



I would like to thank each and every one of you who participated in the election. Your engagement in the democratic process is what keeps our community and our nation strong.





While the outcome did not go in our favour, I accept the results with humility and respect for the will of the people. Democracy must always come first.



I am deeply grateful to all those who supported me — your belief, encouragement, and commitment will never be forgotten. I also thank my campaign team, volunteers, and well-wishers who stood with me throughout this journey.





This result does not end my commitment to Chawama. I remain devoted to serving our community, advocating for progress, and contributing positively to the development of our constituency in any way I can.





Now is the time for unity, peace, and moving forward together. Chawama is bigger than any individual or election, and our collective progress must remain our priority.





Through this journey, I have learnt deeply from the people of Chawama — their hopes, their frustrations, their resilience, and their unwavering desire for a better future.





Thank you for walking this journey with me. The work for a better Chawama continues.



May God bless you all.

May God bless Chawama.



MORGAN MUUNDA

I Remain The Big Machine

Munthu Wabanthu