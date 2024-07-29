IT’S ZAMBIANS ENJOYING HH’s LEADERSHIP WHO REMOVED MR LUNGU AND PF NOT SEER1- Sam Mwikisa

IT’S ZAMBIANS ENJOYING HH’s LEADERSHIP WHO REMOVED MR LUNGU AND PF NOT SEER1

In 2021, Zambians decided to remove Mr Lungu and his PF from Power after they went through tough times during Mr Lungu’s brutal government.

At the time, Zambians faced many challenges ranging from violent cadres to being killed in cold blood at the hands of PF government who never cared. Zambians lost Jobs in the mining sector and many other sectors while the PF government was not bothered. Parents were failing to pay school fees for their children as we saw millions of Children staying away from school.

It’s Zambians who decided to change government in 2021 not a false prophet SEER1.

We would like to let Seer1 and PF know that we have positive feedback on the Copperbelt from Zambians over the HH lead government. Mines are opening up with youths getting jobs in both private and public sectors something that never happened under PF and Seer1’s evil rings government.

Zambians on the Copperbelt are happy that this government is paying school fees for their children under free education policy and that no one is being gassed like under PF and Seer1’s evil rings government.

On the Copperbelt, Zambians have given us feedback that their Children are seating on desks in schools and that the teacher pupil ratio has improved after the massive employment of teachers. This was a far fetched dream under PF and Seer1’s evil rings government.

On the Copperbelt Zambians have given us feedback that there are no cadres harassing them anymore and are free to engage in many income generating activities freely without political interferences unlike under PF and Seer1’s evil rings government.

Zambians have also given us feedback appreciating the efforts government put in the previous farming season and they know that had the rains favored us, food was not going to be a problem.

Zambians have also given us feedback on efforts government is putting in place to solve the challenges in the energy sector.

As it stands, Seer1 and the opposition are on their own as Zambians are with the President and his government.

Seer1 never went through our suffering under PF and can never decide for us. We know that God will now never allow Seer1’s evil rings rule us again.

Further, we understand how critical Copperbelt Province is to winning an election but smearing mad on our Copperbelt Minister and Provincial Chairman will not work.

We know that after that failed opposition rally on the Copperbelt where Mr Lungu and his colleagues addressed a gathering of Children, the opposition have been scheming against our Hon Matambo and they think paying Seer1 to make his useless accusations will work.

We also know that fighting our President Mr Hakainde Hichilema and our Copperbelt Minister Hon Elisha Matambo so as to grab Copperbelt Province from UPND through a false Prophet Seer1 is the opposition’s strategy but we are ahead of them. President Hakainde Hichilema will win Copperbelt Province in 2026 with a landslide as he has delivered beyond what the province expected. There is development in every Ward on the Copperbelt and the province’s once dead economic outlook is being resurrected with massive infrastructure everywhere in a peaceful environment while attracting both long and short term investments in the province.

By//

Sam Mwikisa

Copperbelt Province Vice IPS for Politics