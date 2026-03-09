Itumeleng Khune on How He and Senzo Meyiwa Revolutionized Goalkeeping in South Africa

For years, goalkeepers in South African football were often the unsung heroes of the pitch, rarely earning individual accolades or public recognition. Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune says he and the late Orlando Pirates shot-stopper Senzo Meyiwa set out to change that narrative.

Khune explained that when he and Meyiwa were teenagers, they made a pact to elevate the position of goalkeeper once the established legends retired.

Making Goalkeeping “Fashionable”

Reflecting on their impact, Khune emphasized that their approach transformed how goalkeepers are perceived in South Africa.

“When it comes to my highs for a goalkeeper, I’ve done enough to say I made goalkeeping fashionable, and I can claim that,” he told eNCA’s Beyond Game Day.

He highlighted that prior to their rise, goalkeepers rarely won awards or received recognition:

“Before I started playing, goalkeepers were not recognised. Goalkeepers were not winning man of the match. Goalkeepers were not nominated for footballer of the year, players’ player, player of the year. But as soon as we took the field, myself and my late friend Senzo Meyiwa [MHSRIP], it was what we told ourselves at the age of 15.”

Khune’s statement underscores the deliberate mindset he and Meyiwa shared as young players — a focus on changing perceptions and raising the profile of their position.

Rivalry That Fueled Excellence

Despite playing for rival clubs — Khune at Kaizer Chiefs and Meyiwa at Pirates — the pair found motivation in each other. Khune described how they pushed one another to perform in every game, even during youth and national team camps:

“I’ll pull off a save this side and you’ll pull off a save that side. Even when we met in the tunnel before every game or even at the U20, U23, Bafana Bafana camp, we would say, ‘Let’s give the fans a good show.’”

The friendly competition helped both players elevate their performances and made goalkeeping a spectacle that fans would remember.

The Reward of a Career Well-Lived

Khune reflected on his career achievements and the pride of having changed perceptions in South African football.

“Those were my highs because I have ticked all the boxes. There isn’t a trophy I haven’t won [in the PSL that is].”

His words convey not only a personal sense of accomplishment but also the legacy shared with Meyiwa, showing how two players from rival clubs could reshape the way a position is valued in the country.