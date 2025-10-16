“I’ve Been Wearing and Smelling Mkhwanazi Since July” – Mchunu Finally Speaks Out Amid Explosive Police Scandal



Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has broken his silence before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee, saying he’s been unfairly accused by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of political interference and corruption.





> “From the 6th of July, I’m wearing Gen. Mkhwanazi, I’m smelling Gen. Mkhwanazi… and this is the first opportunity I’ve had to explain myself. He’s been going to the commission for a long time, piling accusations on me,” said Mchunu in his emotional address.





The drama follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place Mchunu on leave and launch a Judicial Commission of Inquiry after Mkhwanazi made bombshell claims that high-ranking politicians, police officers, prosecutors, and business figures were working with criminal networks to manipulate investigations and protect powerful interests.





The inquiry — known as the Madlanga Commission — is now digging into allegations that South Africa’s justice system has been deeply infiltrated by organised crime.





Mchunu insists he’s innocent and wants a fair chance to clear his name, while Mkhwanazi maintains that he stands by his evidence.





As the hearings unfold, South Africans are watching closely — asking whether this will finally expose the rot within law enforcement, or end as another case of “big talk, no action.