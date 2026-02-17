I’VE NEVER SEEN A GOV’T THAT PRAISES ITSELF LIKE UPND – M’MEMBE

SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says he has never seen a government that praises itself more than the UPND government.

Dr M’membe says the self-praise exhibited by the UPND government is an indication that it has not achieved anything, stating that good works speak for themselves.

Speaking when he featured on Radio Luswepo, Saturday, Dr M’membe said citizens were laughing at the UPND government because of their self-praise. “I have never seen people who like to praise themselves like the UPND government.

I have never seen such self-praise. You don’t need to praise yourself if you have worked, good works speak for themselves. If you start praising yourself, just know that you haven’t done anything [and] people cannot see…

