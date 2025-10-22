IVORY COAST IS ON FIRE AGAIN OUATTARA’S 4TH TERM SPARKS ANGER



My African brothers and sisters…

Can we talk?





The streets of Ivory Coast are boiling with protest and pain. Thousands of people — mothers, students, workers — are shouting “Enough is enough!” because President Alassane Ouattara wants to run for a 4th term in power.





People are tired. They say this is not democracy anymore — it’s “one man’s kingdom”.

And guess what? The government responded with tear gas, arrests, and silence. Over 200 people have been detained just for demanding their rights.





But here’s what makes my blood boil the most



When a leader wants to stay in power forever, the African Union and ECOWAS suddenly lose their voices.

They can’t see, can’t hear, can’t talk.

But the moment the people rise up to defend themselves, these same organisations suddenly wake up shouting:

“It’s unconstitutional!”

“We condemn this!”

“We are suspending this country!”





Really? Where are they when the people suffer?

Where are they when leaders treat our nations like family inheritance?

Do these organisations even work for us, the ordinary people — or for the powerful and privileged born with a silver spoon?





My people, this is not just about Ivory Coast. It’s about Africa — about all of us watching our leaders turn power into personal property while the youth have no jobs, no voice, no future.





How long will we keep quiet?

How long will we let them decide our destiny while we struggle for daily bread?





The people of Ivory Coast are standing up not just for themselves — but for every African tired of being ignored.