IVORY COAST’S ALASSANE OUATTARA WINS RE-ELECTION WITH 89.77% VOTES

IVORY Coast President Alassane Ouattara has secured a fourth term with 89.77% of the vote, according to provisional results announced Monday, following an election marked by historically low turnout and the exclusion of his main political rivals.

His closest rivals, former Commerce Minister Jean-Louis Billon and former First Lady Simone Gbagbo, conceded defeat after capturing just 3% and 2.4% of the vote, respectively.

Billon congratulated Ouattara on Sunday, and Gbagbo followed suit on Monday, ensuring a peaceful outcome unlike the violent 2010 post-election crisis.

The election was characterised by a sidelined opposition. Key figures Laurent Gbagbo and Tidjane Thiam were disqualified, leaving the remaining candidates without major party support. This contributed to a voter turnout of only 50%, reflecting widespread apathy.

“There was no reason to vote. Everything was arranged for Ouattara to win,” commented one disillusioned voter in Abidjan.

Analysts view the win as reinforcing a trend of “constitutional engineering” and democratic backsliding in West Africa.

While Ouattara has overseen economic growth, his new term raises urgent questions about succession in a nation with a history of violent power struggles.

He has pledged to foster a new generation of leaders, but with the ruling party divided and no clear heir, the country faces uncertainty.

