IVU SUZEE MY PHONE WON’T STOP RINGING, CALLS, SMS ETC FROM WOMEN EAGER TO COME TO THE AUDITION





Foreign adult-content creator Ivu Suzee has found himself at the center of growing attention in South Africa—attention he says has become overwhelming.

Since the now-viral Lerato Molwelang video began trending online, Suzee claims his phone has not stopped ringing, with calls and messages pouring in from women eager to audition for future projects.





According to Suzee, despite the controversy and online debate surrounding his work, he is not in any trouble with the law.

His legal team has been quick to clarify that no one involved in his productions was forced, misled, or tricked into participating.

His lawyer maintains that all the women featured in the videos are fully aware of the nature of the content before taking part…