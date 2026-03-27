JACK MWIIMBU DECLARES BID TO RE-CONTEST MONZE CENTRAL SEAT

MWIIMBU DECLARES BID TO RE-CONTEST MONZE CENTRAL SEAT

Monze Central Member of Parliament, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, has announced that he will re-contest the Monze Central parliamentary seat.

Mr. Mwiimbu said he is publicly declaring his intention to stand again.

Mr. Mwiimbu, who is also the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, stated that he will abide by the party’s decision on whether he should contest the seat again or be assigned elsewhere.

He further said that if Monze Central Constituency is delimited, he will decide whether to contest from the new Constituency or remain in Monze Central.