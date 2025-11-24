Jack Mwiimbu opposes planned church protest against Bill No. 7

MINISTER of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Jack Mwiimbu, has opposed the proposed protest by the Catholic Church and other religious organisations against Bill No. 7.



Mr Mwiimbu said the path being pursued by certain church leaders risks undermining the sacred responsibility of the Church, adding that the planned protest will not unify the country.



In a statement, Mr Mwiimbu appealed to the leadership of the Roman Catholic Church and other faith-based organisations to reflect seriously on the matter.



“As a member of the Roman Catholic Church, I wish to categorically state my strong opposition to such actions. The Church, which I hold in high regard, is divinely mandated to be a unifier of people. Its mission is to foster dialogue, reconciliation and peace among citizens,” he said.



Mr Mwiimbu said the proposed protest will further polarise both the nation and the Church.

“At a time when Zambia requires collective wisdom and unity, such divisive actions are regrettable and counterproductive,” he said.



The minister said the Church must remain a beacon of hope and dialogue, not a source of division, adding that Government has consistently engaged the Roman Catholic Church and other denominations on matters of national interest.



“As a Catholic, I have participated in a number of these dialogues between the Church and Government. These engagements have been constructive and demonstrate that dialogue remains the most effective path to resolving differences,” he said.

Mr Mwiimbu said Government remains committed to safeguarding the rights of all citizens, including the freedoms of worship and expression.



“However, we urge our partners in the faith community to exercise these rights responsibly, in ways that promote unity and peace,” he said.



This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security principal public relations officer Mwala Kalaluka.

(Mwebantu, Monday, 24th November, 2025)