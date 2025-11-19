Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu says Given Lubinda is safe and in good health after being rescued by the Zambia Police Service.

Police Probe Video of PF Leader Given Lubinda in Distress





Police have launched investigations into a circulating video in which Patriotic Front (PF) faction Acting President Given Lubinda appears in distress and seemingly coerced by suspected political cadres.

Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu said if the video is verified as authentic, it depicts serious crimes including abduction, assault, and coercion, all of which carry heavy prison sentences under Zambian law.





Speaking at a press briefing, Mr. Mwiimbu emphasized that the Zambia Police Service will investigate the matter with the utmost urgency to ensure accountability and uphold public safety.