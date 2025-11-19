Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu says Given Lubinda is safe and in good health after being rescued by the Zambia Police Service.
Police Probe Video of PF Leader Given Lubinda in Distress
Police have launched investigations into a circulating video in which Patriotic Front (PF) faction Acting President Given Lubinda appears in distress and seemingly coerced by suspected political cadres.
Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu said if the video is verified as authentic, it depicts serious crimes including abduction, assault, and coercion, all of which carry heavy prison sentences under Zambian law.
Speaking at a press briefing, Mr. Mwiimbu emphasized that the Zambia Police Service will investigate the matter with the utmost urgency to ensure accountability and uphold public safety.
” The Police Rescued Hon Given Lubinda, otherwise the situation could have become worse” . That’s the Minister of Home Affairs! What is this man trying to tell the Zambians? The man is emphasizing the rescue and not the Offence.
Come on, it’s the offence which led to the rescue..and not the Rescue which led to the Offence.
The Perpetrators of the Offence should have been arrested there and then..You allow the offenders to go and then you start making Investigations based on Video evidence, when the Police Officers were witnesses to the actual acts ? Does this make sense to you Hon Minister Jack Mwiimbu??
You find a Rapist raping a woman. You rescue the Woman, and allow the Rapist to go home???
Hakainde’s Zambia!
Seamless observation and reaction, when the Republican President was pelted with stone you all sounded trumpets various melodies and happy.
Did you say arrest the unruly Chaps?
Nomba on Lubinda ka acting president of defunct PF faction you are all singing.
He should learn to notify police. Si apa he has been protected by the same police you condemn.