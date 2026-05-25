JACK MWIIMBU URGES MONZE INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE TO WITHDRAW



By Jane Banda

FORMER minister Jack Mwiimbu has called on a Monze independent candidate associated with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) to withdraw from the race and support President Hakainde Hichilema.





According to reports by the Times of Zambia, Mwiimbu said independent candidates with ties to the ruling party should unite behind the UPND and avoid dividing votes ahead of the elections.





He emphasized the importance of party unity and urged members to rally behind President Hichilema and officially adopted UPND candidates in order to strengthen the party’s chances in the polls.



Zambian Post 24 May 2026