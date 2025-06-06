Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa sent people to help Edgar  Lungu with resources-SABC News

Edgar Lungu was in SA for medical treatments alone but Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa sent people to help him with resources.

-SABC News

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa writes 



As regional compatriots, South Africans are standing by the people of Zambia in this difficult moment.





We have had the duty and privilege in recent weeks to care for a leader from our region whom we embraced as a brother and friend.





We therefore share the grief and loss experienced at this time by the Lungu family, as well as the Zambian nation.





May his soul rest in peace.