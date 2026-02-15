🇿🇦Former President Jacob Zuma has vowed to continue his fight to keep his African National Congress (ANC) membership in a bid to preserve his legacy among the party’s leaders.





He was speaking during the launch of a book on the life of his first wife Sizakele Khumalo-Zuma in Inanda, north of Durban.





Zuma, who is the leader of uMkhonto Wesizwe Party (MKP), was expelled from the ANC in July 2024 for endorsing his new party.





Last year, he took his former party to court to challenge his expulsion, arguing the disciplinary steps taken against him were illegal.





Speaking in Inanda, Zuma reiterated that he will not work for the current ANC, but intends to fight in court to retain his membership.





He said the formation of the ANC was a significant part of the black African liberation movement and that should be protected.





“I said I won’t do anything for the ANC but my membership card will remain there. It won’t be erased. If they try to remove it, I’ll take them to court. Cattle will be sold. Why did I say that? Because I cannot abandon such honest leaders and pretend as if I was never part of them, as if they never influenced me. So I want to emerge from the ANC. Once they have won, we will take it and put it into the MKP and become one thing.”

– SABC News