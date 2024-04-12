Jacob Zuma vows to never vote ANC again

The former president of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, has said he will never vote again for the party he once led.

Mr Zuma, who’s now standing against the governing ANC under the banner of the new MK party, addressed supporters outside the high court in Johannesburg.

He was appearing there as part of his ongoing efforts to take private legal action against President, Cyril Ramaphosa over the alleged leak of Mr Zuma’s medical records.

General elections are due at the end of next month, in which the ANC could lose its majority for the first time since the end of apartheid 30 years ago.