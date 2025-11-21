Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma accused of duping Africans to join Russian army and fight in Ukraine

South African authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation into explosive allegations that the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma, was involved in the recruitment of young South African and Batswana men who are now reportedly fighting on the frontline for Russian forces in Ukraine.





The investigation comes after relatives of the recruits presented evidence, including WhatsApp messages, reviewed by Bloomberg, suggesting the men were misled into signing military contracts under the pretense of a security training programme linked to the former President’s newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP).

This potential breach of South Africa’s laws against foreign mercenary activities has escalated into a diplomatic crisis, prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to order an urgent official inquiry and diplomatic efforts to secure the safe return of the affected citizens.

According to reports, the programme was allegedly presented as a security training opportunity with political ties, rather than any form of military involvement abroad.



The recruits reportedly travelled to Russia in July, believing they were participating in a legitimate non-combat course.

However, once in Russia, the situation changed dramatically. According to relatives, the men were handed documents written in Russian, documents they could not read and instructed to sign them as part of the supposed training programme.





It later emerged that the papers were military contracts, after which the young men were deployed to frontline areas in the Ukraine conflict.



Bloomberg reported having seen photographs of the recruits together in Russia, as well as later images showing them dressed in camouflage alongside military instructors.

WhatsApp conversations also reviewed by the publication show exchanges between Duduzile Zuma and some of the parents of the recruits. In these messages, Zuma is seen assuring families that the young men would not be placed in combat.

“The recruits thought they were signing documents for the bodyguard course,” several relatives reiterated.



In one alarming WhatsApp exchange, a recruit informed her: “As we speak now, we are packing and preparing to move to the war zone.”





To this, Duduzile Zuma allegedly replied:



“It’s not the frontline. They are just scaring you… you may just patrol or be put on cooking duties or gun cleaning.”



She further claimed that she would personally travel to Russia to bring them home if necessary. Families say that communication with the recruits ceased completely in August, heightening their fears.





South Africa has criminalised mercenary activities and foreign military participation since 1998, but reports of citizens being recruited to fight for Russia have been steadily increasing in the past year.



Similar recruitment patterns have been observed in Kenya, Nigeria, Botswana, Burkina Faso and several other African nations.





Ramaphosa responded by ordering a comprehensive investigation.



“President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to the recruitment of these young men into these seemingly mercenary activities,” the Presidency stated.





Diplomatic efforts are reportedly underway to secure the safe return of all affected individuals.



Duduzile Zuma is also currently standing trial on charges of inciting violence on social media during South Africa’s deadly 2021 unrest.





Local media reports further indicate that Jacob Zuma wrote directly to Russia’s defence minister, appealing for the removal of 18 South Africans from active combat after they were allegedly misled into signing contracts as infantry soldiers in Pskov, near the Estonian border.





Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha recently revealed that at least 1,436 individuals from 36 African countries are currently fighting alongside Russian forces, a number that excludes Africans who were already living in Russia before enlisting.