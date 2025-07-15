Wicknell Chivayo has become a sensation for his lavish generosity. Known first for charity, he now gifts cars just for fun. Celebrities across Zimbabwe and beyond eagerly line up, hoping to catch his attention.

Social media timelines light up whenever he surprises someone with a brand-new luxury car. His bold style of giving, mixed with humour and showmanship, keeps fans entertained. For Wicknell, it’s not just about money; it’s about creating moments people won’t forget.

Now, his generosity has crossed borders—drawing admirers from neighbouring countries. Everyone loves watching who he surprises next. And this time, it’s someone unexpected.

Jacob Zuma’s daughter joins the queue: appeals to Wicknell Chivayo for a car

Duduzile Zuma, daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma, has always been bold. Rising in politics, she built a reputation for her fiery opinions and sharp wit. But recently, Duduzile showed her playful side in a viral Instagram comment.

She wrote, “Sir Wicknell Chivayo my friend, how are you? Can I get a car?” Fans loved it instantly. Many praised her confidence, while others joined in the fun. It wasn’t just an ordinary request—it had Duduzile’s signature humour.

By tagging Wicknell directly, she made sure he saw her cheeky plea. Her playful charm sparked thousands of reactions, with many encouraging Chivayo to grant her wish. Duduzile’s moment proved one thing clearly: even political figures can’t resist joining Wicknell’s growing queue of hopefuls.

Zimbabweans reacts

After Zimcelebz shared the screenshot of Jacob Zuma’s daughter pleading for a car to Wicknell Chivayo, Zimbabweans had a lot to say.

@Griffin Mujuru “So u actually think she is serious???😂”

@Tiaieugh Imani Yanaya Kunyeda “Let’s discuss when you understand trolling and sarcasm admin 🙄”

@Trevor Muketi “I hope vanhu vekujoza havatange kuwana isu vana vevhu tisati tawana”

@Mrs Akande “Which international star got a car from wicki? Zimcelebs should be rebranded as wicknells fan page”

@Perlton Edwin “Are these not grounds for disciplinary action 😂😂”