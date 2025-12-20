Jake Paul has shocking response to comments Anthony Joshua fight was ‘rigged’

Jake Paul appears to be on a mission to prove that his fight against Anthony Joshua wasn’t ‘rigged’.

The YouTuber, 28, lasted for six rounds in the ring with the British boxing star before a powerful right hand put him on the canvas for the third time.

His mouth was gushing blood, and he declared that his jaw was ‘definitely’ broken after his bout with the two-time world heavyweight champion – but some people still think the scrap was staged.

Because of the time it took Joshua to put a stop to the ‘Problem Child’, many Netflix viewers tuning in suspected that the outcome of the clash was ‘rigged’.

People evidently expected the Olympic gold medallist, 36, to take Paul down in the early rounds, rather than the sixth.

Taking to X, one person wrote: “Anthony Joshua could have knocked Jake Paul out 4 times there. This is clearly rigged.”

Another said: “Fight is already BS. AJ had Jake Paul in the corner and didn’t throw anything,” while a third added: “Boxing has lost all integrity if Anthony Joshua had to go 6 rounds with Jake Paul.

“There’s just no way it isn’t rigged.”

A fourth commented: “This Jake Paul fight is rigged. Joshua lets him out of the corner every time…”

Joshua himself has admitted he didn’t have his ‘best performance’ while explaining why it appeared he was biding his time in the ring at Miami’s Kaseya Centre.

“The end goal was to pin Jake Paul down and hurt him,” he said. “It took a bit longer than expected, but the right hand finally found the destination.”

Even the referee tried to speed things up a bit, as he told the pair mid-fight: “The fans did not pay to see this c**p, if you’re going to fight, fight.”

In the wake of his defeat, Paul has taken to social media in an apparent attempt to quash the rumours that the controversial boxing match was rigged.

As well as sharing footage of his blood-soaked mouth guard, he uploaded an image of a jaw X-ray alongside the caption: “Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo [Alvarez] in 10 days.”

So, even while laid up in a hospital bed, Paul is eyeing up his next return to the ring – as is Joshua, who coldly called out Tyson Fury in the wake of his win.

But in what seemed to be a bid to make it even clearer that the clash was not rigged, Paul shared footage of the moment that Joshua pummelled him with his 10oz gloves in the sixth round online, too.

He can be seen cowering in the corner of the ring as a commentator explains that his ‘chin has been served on a platter’.

Clearly in disbelief that some people still think the result of the fight was manipulated, Paul captioned the clip: “RIGGED?”

Before stepping in the ring, Paul addressed speculation that his bout against Joshua would be rigged, after pro boxer Deontay Wilder claimed that he suspected it would be ‘scripted’.

At a press conference on 17 December, the social media star hit back, saying: “I give them a cease and desist letter in their email for lying on my name. The lawsuits are coming right after because these people won’t stop lying.

“I honestly take it as a compliment, but people need to shut the f*** up. And Deontay Wilder, you know, he’s been hit a lot by Tyson Fury, so he’s clearly not the smartest guy.

“There’s nothing in the contract – [Joshua] can attest to it. We’re going to war, and at the end of the day, that’s how all my fights have been like.”

Joshua then backed up his rival, adding: “Yeah, there’s nothing in the contract.”

In the wake of the fight, both competitors have been banned from competing by the Florida Athletic Commission for at least seven days.

And it seems Paul will be on a soup diet for the foreseeable future, while his broken jaw heals.