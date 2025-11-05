Jake Paul searching for other fighters to replace Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis after civil suit

The high-profile boxing match between Jake Paul and Gervonta “Tank” Davis may not see the light of day after the latter was slapped with a civil lawsuit by his ex-girlfriend.

Per Sports Illustrated, Davis’ current legal woes have prompted Paul’s representatives to table an offer to fellow boxer Ryan Garcia to rather fight him. The Paul-Davis fight was initially scheduled for November 14, but it appears their bout could be scrapped because of Tank’s recent legal situation.

Most Valuable Promotions, the lead promoter for the Paul-Davis fight, is reportedly looking at having Garcia face the YouTuber-cum-boxer in December.

Davis’ ex-girlfriend, Courtney Rossel, claims that he physically assaulted her on Monday, October 27. The civil suit, which was filed in Miami, accuses Davis, 30, of battery, aggravated battery, false imprisonment, kidnapping, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Rossel claims that she was working as a VIP cocktail server at a gentlemen’s club when Davis made his way to the establishment and physically assaulted her on the aforementioned date, Fox News reported. Rossel said the alleged assault happened in the back room, adding that there were no cameras in that area. She also claims that Davis assaulted her in a parking garage after he pulled her through a stairwell, kitchen, and back exit.

Rossel and Davis had reportedly dated for five months before the alleged assault. Rossel also claims that it was not the first time Davis assaulted her, alleging that she has been “physically assaulted” and “choked” by the boxer “at least” four times.

She additionally claimed that in September, Davis threatened her life. Rossel said that she no longer feels safe as she’s now staying with other people. She also said that Davis’ actions have resulted in her experiencing PTSD and anxiety.

“Most Valuable Promotions immediately initiated an investigation upon learning of the civil lawsuit filed against Gervonta Davis in Miami-Dade County on October 30th, 2025,” Most Valuable Promotions said in a statement, per Sports Illustrated.

“At this time, we are gathering information and reviewing the details to ensure any decision we make is thoroughly vetted. We unequivocally condemn any form of violence and are committed to handling this matter with diligence and respect for all involved.”

The statement added: “We will make a determination on next steps once we have completed our review and consulted with the appropriated parties. Until then, we will not be commenting further.”

Davis’ stellar boxing career has been marred by his run-ins with the law. This is also not the first time he has been accused of domestic violence. In June, Davis was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. And though Miami-Dade authorities arrested and charged him with misdemeanor battery in connection with the incident, the case was later dismissed because the victim opted not to prosecute.

Besides the domestic violence allegations, Davis has also faced other legal woes. In June 2023, he was placed under house arrest after he pleaded guilty in a November 2020 hit-and-run incident that resulted in four people sustaining injuries, Fox News reported. He was later jailed after he failed to comply with the terms of his sentence.