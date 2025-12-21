Jake Paul undergoes surgery after broken jaw

Jake Paul has confirmed he underwent surgery for a broken jaw following his knockout loss to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on Friday night in Miami.

The much-hyped bout, streamed on Netflix, ended in the sixth round after Joshua landed a crushing right hand that sent Paul crashing to the canvas at the Kaseya Center. The punch effectively ended the fight and, as later confirmed, broke Paul’s jaw, New York Post reported.

Speaking immediately after the fight, Paul admitted he believed his jaw was broken. Hours later, he took to social media to confirm he had gone under the knife.

“Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth,” Paul wrote. “Lots of pain and stiffness. I have to eat liquids for seven days. Two titanium plates on each side. Some teeth removed.”

He also thanked the medical team at Miami University Hospital for their care.

Despite the outcome, Paul managed to last longer than many expected. He evaded Joshua for the first four rounds and even landed a few shots before tiring badly in the fifth round, where he was knocked down twice. Two more knockdowns followed in the sixth, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

The loss leaves Paul facing a recovery period away from the ring, while Joshua moves on with renewed momentum after the win.