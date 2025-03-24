JAMES CHAMANYAZI NGOMA ATTACKED, CALLS FOR POLICE TO TIGHTEN SECURITY IN MATERO

The FOX Newspaper

Zambian music legend James Chamanyazi Ngoma (James Ngoma) has made an emotional and urgent plea to the police to tighten security in Lilanda, George, and Desai Compound of Matero Constituency following a violent attack that left his property damaged. Chamanyazi, a pioneering figure who helped shape the Zambian music scene in the mid to late 90s, expressed deep frustration and disappointment over the police’s failure to curb the rising tide of criminal activity in the area.



In a strongly worded statement directed at the Inspector General of Police, Chamanyazi wrote:

“It’s a pity that your entire Zambia police is failing to contain a small number of junkies smashing cars and destroying people’s property in Lilanda, George, and Desai Compound of Matero Constituency.

This trend has been going on for over a year and your police officers keep telling us stories all the time. They are even being chased by the young people. It’s a shame. Look at the damage to my property!”

Chamanyazi revealed that the violence and lawlessness have persisted for over three years, with people being injured and even killed — yet the authorities have failed to take decisive action. His frustration was palpable as he condemned the police for offering excuses instead of protecting the community:



“It’s over three years now — people have been dying and getting hurt — but the police keep telling us stories instead of arresting the culprits. Awe, get real fanny face!”

James Chamanyazi’s appeal highlights the growing insecurity in Matero, where organized gangs of youths, often referred to as “junkies,” have been terrorizing residents. Cars are being vandalized, homes are being broken into, and innocent people are being attacked — all while the police seem powerless or unwilling to intervene effectively.



The music icon’s cry for help reflects the desperation of many residents in Matero who feel abandoned and unprotected. Chamanyazi’s call is not just a plea for justice for himself but a desperate cry on behalf of an entire community under siege.



As one of Zambia’s most respected musicians, Chamanyazi’s voice carries weight. His impassioned plea underscores the urgent need for the police to restore order and protect the people of Matero.