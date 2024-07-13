James Ndambo did not facilitate my meeting with Edgar Lungu- Miles Sampa

No businessman facilitated my meeting with ECL

By Miles B. Sampa, MP,

Patriotic Front-PF President

12th July 2024.

There have been online discussions surrounding this topic. It has been brought to my attention that individuals associated with the UPND occasionally share outdated images of me with prominent figures to maintain the relevance of current connections for their political advantage. Recent speculations within UPND circles implied that a meeting between myself and ECL was organized by James Ndambo.

However, I clarify that I facilitated the meeting myself, as I have previously done with other eminent individuals, without the need for a third party.

Despite differing political views, I strive to maintain peace with everyone.

Furthermore, there have been other misleading speculations within UPND regarding a photo shared by a UPND member showing my interaction with James Ndambo during my time as Governor of the City of Lusaka many years ago. Luckily, another Zambian Chanoda Ngwira has already reacted to it.

This incident has raised uncertainties as to whether the UPND animosity is directed towards me, ECL, or Mr Ndambo.

If however the focus is on Mr Ndambo, it is important to note that unjust targeting of him by UPND overlooks his supportive contributions, which may only become evident after their time in power.

Accusations of leveraging or seeking benefits from Mr Ndambo need to be reconsidered, especially when reflecting on the strategic partnerships he has fostered for the betterment of Zambia. Attempts by UPND members to distance Mr Ndambo from their party are misguided, as he values longstanding friendships beyond political affiliations and beyond tenure of office holders. Politicizing his contributions undermines the positive engagements he has facilitated for the Nation’s progress.

It is quite intriguing how a man, with an extensive history in Zambian business circles and philanthropic endeavours spanning over 30 years, has miraculously transitioned from a neutral figure, untouched by UNIP, MMD, and PF, only to being labelled as the sole enemy of UPND?

This transformation occurred after UPND pursued him Worldwide, practically begging for a share of his wealth to secure their path to power.

One would think common sense dictates that only PF would harbour any resentment towards him for aiding the party that displaced them from power, yet curiously, it appears that PF harbour no such grudge. Quite the plot twist, indeed!

In conclusion, it is essential to acknowledge collaborative efforts without politicizing or making baseless accusations. My willingness to engage with leaders from all political backgrounds stems from the belief in showing respect and love to all leaders. Meeting with different political figures does not imply endorsement or political alignment. Personal interactions should be viewed separately from political agendas.

Attached is the speculated picture and yet it is from 2019 when I was Mayor of Lusaka and discussed with him investing in the cold storage facilities at Lusaka’s Chibolya meat habtoor. He had agreed and it juts never happened. Red tape. So pic shared in some blog is not from this year or lasts but 2019.

Zikomo 🙏🏾

MBS12.07.2024