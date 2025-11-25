Jane Banda describes her removal from acting DG position at ZAMMSA as beautiful

Banda describes her removal from acting DG position at ZAMMSA as beautiful



My removal from the position of acting director general at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) is beautiful and I give God the glory, says Jane Banda.





And in her farewell speech to workers at the agency this morning, Banda is said to have told staff that “there is nothing wrong in doing what is right.”





Banda was the fourth person in one year to have operated in the DG position. During this period, there was Victor Nyasulu who was removed following the 61 drugs container scandal, and was replaced by Luke Alutuli, who in turn was also replaced by John Kachimba. Dr Kachimba was suspended in August this year to allow investigations into alleged pilferage of medicines and medical supplies. In his place, Banda was appointed to act in an interim acting capacity by the minister of Health Dr Elijah Muchima..





But the operations at the institution have raised several questions as there has been no board appointed to serve at the agency in the past one year since the Dr Anna Chifungula led board was dissolved by Muchima last year.





Banda spoke with Daily Revelation today after she was removed from her position, and after the newspaper was informed that she gave her farewell speech to the employees today, where she told them that “there was nothing wrong in doing what was right.”





She confirmed having given a farewell speech to the staff earlier today.



Banda said doing what was right meant



