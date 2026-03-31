Japan Deploys Long-Range Strike Missiles on Ground Units for First Time



Japan has begun deploying domestically produced long-range missiles to ground units, marking its first operational step toward “counterstrike capability” beyond pure self-defense.





The upgraded Type 12 missile capable of reaching around 1,000 km will be stationed in Kyushu and Honshu, with future upgrades targeting up to 2,000 km, potentially covering parts of China and nearby waters.





The move signals a major shift in Japan’s security doctrine, though concerns remain over escalation risks, legal limits, and growing public unease in deployment areas.