Japan has set a new record as the number of its citizens aged 100 or older has climbed to 99,763, according to fresh figures released by the country’s health ministry.

According to Complex, the new milestone makes it the 55th year in a row Japan is breaking its own centenarian record. Women dominate the numbers, accounting for about 88% of those who have lived past 100.

The country, known for having the world’s longest life expectancy, also has some of the oldest living people on record. Currently, the oldest is 114-year-old Shigeko Kagawa, while the oldest man is 111-year-old Kiyotaka Mizuno.

Officials say the remarkable longevity is largely linked to diet, lifestyle, and low obesity rates. Public health campaigns that reduced salt intake, coupled with active habits like daily walking and group exercises such as “Radio Taiso,” have helped keep many Japanese people healthier for longer.

But the rise also reflects one of the fastest ageing societies in the world, with a low birth rate adding to the challenge.

The latest figures were published ahead of Japan’s annual Elderly Day celebration on September 15, when new centenarians are honoured with a congratulatory letter and a silver cup from the prime minister.