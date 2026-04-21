Japan Moves to Phase Out Chinese Tech in Local Government Systems



Local municipalities across Japan have been instructed to gradually remove Chinese hardware and software from their networks as part of a broader push for “proactive cyber-defense.”





The move comes amid rising tensions with China and is aimed at reducing potential security risks in systems that manage sensitive citizen data and essential public services.





Officials say the decision is focused on strengthening cybersecurity at the regional level, where administrative networks play a critical role in daily governance.





The shift reflects a growing global trend of governments reassessing foreign technology in critical infrastructure, especially in areas tied to national security and data protection.