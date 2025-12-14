🇨🇳🇯🇵 Japan Tried to Cry “Danger” and Exposed How Blind Its Air Force Really Is



What Japan Didn’t Tell the Public



The China–Japan military aircraft incident isn’t cooling down. It’s getting worse for Tokyo, because new details released by Japanese media are quietly exposing what Japan’s Defence Ministry initially tried to hide.





Here’s what actually matters:



👉 Advance Warnings Were Issued and Denied



First, China DID issue advance warnings before the incident.

Japan now claims it “didn’t receive” them.



That’s convenient, because denying receipt allows Tokyo to:





• Dump blame on China

• Inflate a media-driven “China threat” narrative

• Distract from its own reckless behaviour



The odds strongly favour deliberate denial, not miscommunication.





👉 The Radar Numbers Japan Doesn’t Want Discussed



Japanese media revealed that J-15 carrier-based fighters radar-illuminated Japanese F-15Js twice:



• First at 52 km

• Second at 148 km



That second distance is the key.





👉 One-Sided Detection, One-Sided Power



Japanese strategic analyst Kenji Minemura admitted something extraordinary:

The F-15J likely didn’t even realise it was being illuminated at first and may have already been tracked or locked before its sensors noticed anything.





Why?



• F-15J radar detection range: ~100 km

• Upgraded J-15 radar detection: 170+ km



Meaning this:



During the second illumination, the J-15 could see the F-15J clearly, while the F-15J couldn’t see the J-15 at all.



That’s not a “near miss”.

That’s one-sided dominance.





👉 “30 Minutes” That Would End a Real Fight



Japan’s Defence Ministry claims the second radar illumination lasted “around 30 minutes”, detected by onboard sensors.



In real air combat terms, that’s catastrophic.



In modern BVR warfare:



“Detected = defeated.”



Not in 30 minutes.

In seconds.





If this had been real combat, the F-15J and its pilot would not exist long enough to file a complaint.





👉 Likely Already Locked



Minemura goes further:



If the F-15J only realised it was being illuminated after 30 minutes, then the real exposure time was likely far longer and the J-15 may already have been in a full fire-control lock.



That’s not “unsafe flying”.

That’s being hunted.





👉 Why Didn’t the F-15J Escape?



The next question is obvious:

Why didn’t the F-15J disengage?



There are only two possibilities:



• The pilot chose to sit inside hostile radar for half an hour (extremely unlikely)

• Or the pilot tried to escape and couldn’t





Experienced pilots don’t tolerate prolonged radar exposure, it induces genuine fear. The human factor alone rules out the first option.



So yes, the F-15J was likely trapped inside the J-15’s envelope.





👉 Japan’s Narrative Collapses



Japanese officials accused China of “unprofessional behaviour”.



But the Japanese aircraft was tracking and harassing the Liaoning carrier group, a floating sovereign asset, inside a publicly declared exercise zone in international waters.





That’s a serious security threat.



The J-15’s response was not reckless.

It was restrained.



👉 If China Had Wanted to Make the Point Brutal…



If China had wanted to make the point brutally, the F-15J would never have realised it was being tracked at all.





We’ve seen this before.



Earlier this year, during the India–Pakistan air clash, Indian Rafale jets, far more advanced than the F-15J, were shot down by Chinese-origin aircraft without detecting a lock.



Even Indian media admitted the Rafale’s sensors rival fifth-generation standards.



If Rafales can be blindsided, an ageing F-15J stands no chance.





👉 The Backfire Effect



So Japan’s attempt to cry victim has achieved the opposite effect.



As more details emerge:



• Japan initiated the confrontation

• Japan ignored warnings

• Japan exposed its own air force’s vulnerability

• Japan demonstrated how outmatched its aircraft are near Chinese carrier groups



In short: Tokyo tried to blame China and ended up humiliating itself.





👉 Final Reality Check 👈



Tracking and shadowing a Chinese aircraft carrier is not harmless observation.

It’s a direct military provocation.



The radar illumination wasn’t aggression.

It was a final warning.





If Japanese aircraft repeat this behaviour and close on Chinese carriers again, the next response won’t be a radar signal.



Japan should consider this episode carefully, because this time, it was allowed to fly home.



Next time, it may not.



Written by : Mir Sayed