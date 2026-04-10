Japan Turns to Nigeria, Others as Strait of Hormuz Crisis Threatens Oil Supply



Japan is moving quickly to secure alternative oil supplies as tensions around the Strait of Hormuz continue to disrupt global energy flows.





The Asian economic powerhouse, heavily dependent on Middle Eastern crude, is now increasing imports from countries such as Nigeria, Angola and Brazil in a bid to reduce its reliance on the volatile Gulf route.





The Strait of Hormuz handles a significant portion of the world’s oil shipments, and ongoing conflict in the region has raised fears of prolonged supply disruptions, rising prices, and global economic instability.





Nigeria, one of Africa’s top oil producers, is emerging as a key alternative supplier as Japan diversifies its energy sources and shipping routes.





The shift signals a broader realignment in global oil trade, with Asian nations increasingly looking beyond the Middle East to secure stable and reliable supply chains.