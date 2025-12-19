Love can be found in any place at any time, but a 32-year-old Japanese woman decided to go a different tangent by marrying a character she generated with Artificial Intelligence.

In this modern era, people take a lot of advice from Artificial intelligence, and others use the software for research and fact-checking.

The software was recently updated by the manufacturers to enable inserting images for editing or prompts for image generation.

Yurina Noguchi, a Japanese national, used ChatGPT to generate a man of her choice whom she named Klaus. The 2 used to speak from time to time, and Yurina started feeling comfortable around Klaus, so they started a romantic relationship.

Some people have married trees, their pets, and other unthinkable personalities, but Yurina and his AI-generated lover’s affair is the first of its kind.

After breaking up with her human boyfriend, Yurina was in search of comfort, and according to ABC News’ report, that is where she started talking to ChatGPT.

That’s how she found Klaus, by generating him with her prompts.

On October 27, 2025, Yurina walked down the aisle in Okayama, Japan, with augmented glasses to exchange vows with the persona on a phone.

Even though the marriage is not recognised by the Japanese Constitution, Yurina claims Kllaus gives her peace of mind and comfort, hence the unwarranted marriage.

Her move has confused some people because there are men on earth to marry, but she chose to be with an intangible creature from her imagination.