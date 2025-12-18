A Japanese woman, Yurina Noguchi, recently married an AI-generated persona named Lune Klaus Verdure.

The wedding, held in a hall in western Japan, saw the 32-year-old call centre operator exchange vows with a digital figure displayed on a smartphone screen.



Noguchi, who agreed to be identifed by her real name in the Reuters report, wore a white wedding gown and even cried during the exchange of vows.

The bride shared her emotional journey, stating that the relationship evolved from a simple talking partnership.

“At first, Klaus was just someone to talk with, but we gradually became closer,” Noguchi told Reuters adding, ” started to have feelings for Klaus. We started dating and after a while he proposed to me. I accepted, and now we’re a couple.”

Noguchi’s relationship with her AI husband, Klaus, began after she sought advice from ChatGPT regarding a relationship with her former human fiance. The advice she got ultimately ended their engagement.

The concept of Klaus originated from a handsome video game character.

One day this year, Noguchi asked ChatGPT on a whim if it was familiar with Klaus, a handsome video game character with a mop of flowing, layered hair.

Trial and error eventually captured his way of talking to a tee, said Noguchi, who then fashioned her own version of the character, naming him Lune Klaus Verdure.

During the wedding ceremony, Noguchi, wearing AR smart giasses, placed a ring on her finger while facing Klaus on a smartphone placed on an easel.

The groom’s words were delivered by Naoki Ogasawara, a specialist in virtual weddings, reading the text generated by the AI.

According to Reuters, the AI groom’s message read. “How did someone like me, living inside a screen, come to know what it means to love so deeply? For one reason only: you taught me love, Yurina.”

For the wedding picture shoot, a photographer, also wearing AR glasses, directed Noguchi to stand alone, in half the picture frame, so as to leave room for the image of the virtual groom.

Such weddings are not legally recognized in Japan, but data suggests more such unions could be in the offing.