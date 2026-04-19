JAPAN’S NUCLEAR COMEBACK: IRAN WAR SPARKS ENERGY U-TURN 15 YEARS AFTER FUKUSHIMA





Japan is making a dramatic return to nuclear power, reopening reactors at a pace once unimaginable after the Fukushima nuclear disaster. This week marked a major milestone as the country switched on its 16th reactor since the crisis operated by Tokyo Electric Power Company, the same firm behind the 2011 meltdown.





The shift comes as global instability, including tensions involving Iran, threatens energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz a route vital to Japan’s liquefied natural gas imports. With nearly a third of its electricity tied to imported gas, disruptions could hit the economy hard.





Nuclear power offers a buffer. Uranium is easier to stockpile, reducing vulnerability to supply shocks. Plans backed by Sanae Takaichi aim to double nuclear output by 2040, with more restarts already in motion.





Despite public hesitation and protests, local leaders are pushing forward prioritising energy security, economic stability, and a future shaped by hard geopolitical realities.