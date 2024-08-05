JAY JAY BANDA MYSTERIES CONTINUE



First, the Police read a suicide note, allegedly authored by Jay Jay, bidding farewell and apologizing to the Zambian people. Up to now, no one has proof that the note was actually authored by Jay Jay.



Next, the Police informed the nation that some unknown person informed them in the wee hours of a car on the road left with phones in the car, and doors open. Up to now, no one knows who this informer was.





Next, someone is reported to have spotted Jay Jay somewhere in Chikankata , Southern Province, in the company of some unknown persons. In the night of that same day, Jay Jay is reported to have been dumped in Kafue by unknown persons. With God’s grace, he managed to contact his family members to rushed to rescue him.



Next was the drama at the Kafue and a private hospital where family had rushed him for emergency treatment. His family complained of brutality when the Police and other officers forcibly grabbed Jay Jay and took him to Maina Soko hospital against the wishes of the family and himself.



Next was drama at some Police command offices where Jay Jay is reported to have named the abductors. Up to now, the mystery continues on the abductirs as no one has been arrested by the Police for the abduction.



Next, Jay Jay is arrested and transported to Chipata, where he was allegedly charged with a number of offence. It is reported that the offences he is charged with were already determined by a competent court five years ago.



Now, we understand that Jay Jay has mysteriously escaped from a hospital ward whilst being guarded by 2 policemen and 3 correctional services officials. It is reported that he used the window to escape. How a patient who underwent a surgey a day before managed to elude several police, correctional services, intelligence and hospital workers unnoticed, and jump from a height of about 9 meters safely, in darkness, remains a mystery.



Hopefully, one day, we will unlock these mysteries.



✍️ Peter Sinkamba