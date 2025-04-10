JAY JAY BANDA’S FALSE ACCUSATIONS ENDANGERING MY LIFE – HAMASAKA

JAY JAY’S FALSE ACCUSATIONS ENDANGERING MY LIFE – HAMASAKA



STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says former Petauke Central member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda is tormenting him and his family by making false accusations about his alleged abduction.





And Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema is not obligated to name the Patriotic Front MPs asking him if they can join UPND.



Banda has named Hamasaka, Presidential Political Advisor Levy Ngoma and Trevor Mwiinde as part of the people who ‘abducted’ him in August last year.





In Facebook livestream which lasted over two hours on Monday, Banda claimed that he was tortured and sodomised by his abductors, causing him to contract some diseases.



Commenting in an interview, Hamasaka expressed concern that some people might believe Banda’s fake story.





“He is endangering my life. Some people can end up believing that fake story and start attacking my family. I want to demonstrate that when people say they are being persecuted, was I not arrested myself? I was fired, my wife was fired. Did you ever hear me writing on social media to cry persecution? Or even just accuse other people?





Even issues of asylum, we were equally given opportunities to go into asylum, but we were just law abiding citizens and went to court. I never ran away from my country because I knew I had done nothing wrong to anybody. There was never a day I produced a sick slip to the magistrate. I was going to court to attend all the matters. Never did I accuse anybody of anything,” he said.





“Honestly speaking, have you ever heard of any criminal activities around my character? Even when I was falsely accused, I went to court and got acquitted. For the person who is accusing me, tell me what you’ve heard about him in terms of his character. Isn’t he the one who is reported to have raided a police station? Isn’t he the one who is reported to have urinated in a journalist’s mouth?





So when you compare the two characters, who is capable of abducting who? I should wake up at night, leave my beautiful house, my family and start looking for a human being I have never met in my life in any circumstances? It’s being abusive. They are basically tormenting us. It’s being irresponsible what he is doing there. We never cried persecution. Did you see me rushing on my wall and crying for sympathy when I was undergoing trial? We just abided and we attended court cases”.





Meanwhile, Hamasaka said President Hakainde Hichilema was not obligated to name the Patriotic Front MPs that were asking him if they could join UPND.



The President recently revealed that some PF MPs had been inquiring about the possibility of them joining the ruling party.





However, on Monday, PF Acting Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda said President Hakainde Hichilema was lying when he said some Patriotic Front MPs had asked to join UPND, adding that the only people who had endorsed him were known.



CREDIT: News Diggers