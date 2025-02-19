Jay-Z & Beyonce Go On First Public Outing Following Dismissal Of Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Following the dismissal of the sexual assault lawsuit against Sean Carter, better known as Jay Z, he has been spotted for the first time in town with his partner, Beyonce.

TMZ reports via new photos that the power couple went out for dinner in New York City on the night of February 16, 2025, at the Italian restaurant Cipriani. Pictures of the two showed them smiling and seemingly having a good time.

In a reported court filing, Jay Z spoke on how these accusations caused trauma for him and his family over the past three months or so.

Not only that, but Jay-Z also alleged that the sexual assault lawsuit against him and Diddy also cost him millions in partnerships.

“Immediately after Mr. Buzbee went public with his false accusations, my company Roc Nation lost contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of approximately $20 million per year,” he reportedly claimed.

In addition, Jay Z even suggested that attorney Tony Buzbee filed the lawsuit on the eve of Blue Ivy’s Lion King premiere.

At press time, it’s still unclear exactly why the plaintiff dropped this sexual assault lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy. Both defendants denied settlements, and Tony Buzbee cannot refile this case due to its dismissal with prejudice.

Beyonce is looking forward to her Cowboy Carter tour coming soon, which should be another massive success.

In other news, Disney is gearing up for the release of Mufasa: The Lion King, which is a new prequel to the 2019 blockbuster live-action, Lion King.

The trailer for the film was released and has quickly made rounds on social media. Beyonce will reportedly return to the film for her role as Nala, and in more surprising news, her daughter, Blue Ivy, has also landed a role in the prequel starring as Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala.

The official summary of the movie reads: “Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored.”