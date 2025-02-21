JAY-Z Claims He’s Lost $20 Million Over Rape Lawsuit Drama

JAY-Z has claimed that he has lost $20 million as a result of the recently dismissed rape lawsuit filed against him and Diddy.

While the lawsuit was dropped by the anonymous accuser last week, Hov claims to have suffered significant financial harm due to the explosive nature of the allegations.

cuser, the rap mogul claimed that he lost out on contracts totaling $20 million as a result of the lawsuit.

“Mr. Buzbee’s actions undermined my relationship, and my company Roc Nation’s relationship, with other businesses in the sports and entertainment space,” the filing reads.

“We have agreements to produce entertainment programs for certain sporting events. After Mr. Buzbee filed the lawsuit, the media reported that other businesses could end their deals with Roc Nation, and forced one to speak out and address whether these false allegations would end our business relationship,” it adds, alluding to the NFL.

“Immediately after Mr. Buzbee went public with his false accusations, my company Roc Nation also lost other contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of approximately $20 million per year.”

JAY-Z also accused Buzbee of deliberately timing the lawsuit to coincide with the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King, which stars his wife Beyoncé and daughter Blue Ivy, to “put me in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press.”

He added: “I was harshly criticized by others for accompanying my daughter to the premiere of her movie a day after Mr. Buzbee filed the Jane Doe lawsuit against me. Media outlets reported that Disney was hesitant over my attendance at the premiere because of the accusations.”

The lawsuit, which accused JAY-Z and Diddy of raping a 13-year-old at a party in 2000, was dismissed without prejudice last Friday (February 14) after the plaintiff voluntarily withdrew the suit.

Hov celebrated the move as a “victory,” despite the damaging impact of the allegations.

“The fictional tale they created was laughable, if not for the seriousness of the claims,” he said in a statement. “I would not wish this experience on anyone. The trauma that my wife, my children, loves ones and I have endured can never be dismissed.”

He also hit out at Buzbee, adding: “This 1-800 lawyer gets to file a suit hiding behind Jane Doe, and when they quickly realize that the money grab is going to fail, they get to walk away with no repercussions. The system has failed.

“The court must protect victims, OF COURSE, while with the same ethical responsibility, the courts must protect the innocent from being accused without a shred of evidence. May the truth prevail for all victims and those falsely accused equally.”

Diddy’s legal team also welcomed the move, saying: “Today’s complete dismissal without a settlement by the 1-800 attorney is yet another confirmation that these lawsuits are built on falsehoods, not facts,” referencing the vast number of other sexual assault allegations against the Bad Boy boss.