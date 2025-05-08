JAY-Z Claims Rape Accuser Cost Him Almost $200 Million

JAY-Z has claimed that the rape accusations aimed at him by an anonymous woman has cost him almost $200 million.

In an amendment to his defamation lawsuit against the anonymous accuser and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, the rap mogul alleges that he suffered serious financial harm resulting from the accusations.

The filing claims Jay “lost other contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of, at least, $20 million.”

The Roc Nation founder claims the total would have been far higher if the contract had been carried out.

Jay also claims that he was denied a $55 million credit line and that Roc Nation itself was refused a $115 million loan from a bank.

The filing further states: “We have agreements to produce entertainment programs for certain sporting events. After Mr. Buzbee filed the lawsuit, the media reported that other businesses could end their deals with Roc Nation, and forced one to speak out and address whether these false allegations would end our business relationship.”

JAY-Z’s rape accuser has previously filed to get his defamation lawsuit against her dismissed.

The woman originally claimed that JAY-Z and Diddy raped her when she was 13 before she dropped her suit after numerous discrepancies were found in her story.

After she dropped her own lawsuit, Jay filed one of his own, accusing the woman and her controversial attorney, Tony Buzbee, of defamation for bringing the case in the first place.

The anonymous woman has now motioned a judge for dismissal, claiming that JAY-Z can’t sue her as the claims were made in court documents and thus protected by law.

She also claims that an interview she did with NBC was based entirely on the contents of the court documents.

Buzbee also previously filed a motion to dismiss, claiming that he and JAY-Z had come to an agreement.

The filing stated: “Eventually, the relentless pressure that Mr. Carter and his associates placed upon Doe became too much for her. On February 4, 2025, an agreement to resolve the litigation was reached between Doe and Mr. Carter, through their attorneys, which included the voluntary dismissal of the SDNY Action.”

However, Jay’s attorney claims that no such agreement exists: “Total lie. He brought a false case, lost badly and was forced to dismiss quickly. End of story.”