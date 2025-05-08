Jay-Z files amended lawsuit against Jane Doe accuser over her fiery TikTok

Jay-Z is intensifying his legal battle against a woman who accused him of rape, despite her decision to drop the lawsuit earlier this year.

The rapper has filed an amended defamation suit, accusing the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, of continuing to publicly stand by her claim through social media posts, which he argues are malicious and false.

According to the updated court filing, Jay-Z cites a TikTok allegedly posted by Doe in April, where she is seen lip-syncing to an audio clip saying, “You couldn’t pay me a million dollars to get an apology video out of me, I stand on what I said, f*** you.” Jay-Z’s legal team argues this post demonstrates a “shocking and reckless disregard for the truth” and underscores her intent to harm his reputation even after withdrawing the lawsuit.

Doe initially filed the case claiming that Jay-Z and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs raped her after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. She later dropped the lawsuit, stating she feared retaliation from the powerful figures named. However, she has consistently refused to retract her allegations.

Jay-Z is also turning his legal focus toward Doe’s attorney, Tony Buzbee. The revised suit alleges that internet protocol (IP) addresses linked to Buzbee’s law firm were responsible for more than 100 edits on Wikipedia. These edits reportedly enhanced Buzbee’s online profile while attempting to damage Jay-Z’s reputation and that of his entertainment company, Roc Nation.

Buzbee dismissed the accusations as absurd. In a statement, he said, “I’m trying to wrap my head around this creative pleading. As I understand it, the new argument is that someone amending Wikipedia about me harms his reputation? That’s laughable and super weak. I don’t have anything to do with Wikipedia and haven’t looked at it in years.”

The lawsuit marks another chapter in a high-profile and increasingly personal legal feud, with both sides escalating their claims beyond the courtroom and into the public eye.