Jay-Z refuses DNA test and doesn’t believe he’s the father of Rymir, who claims to be his son.





Jay-Z’s alleged 10-year paternity battl£ with 30-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite has officially been shut down after years of legal back-and-forth.





Satterthwaite claimed that his late mother had a relationship with Jay-Z in the 1990s that led to his birth, and he had long sought a DNA test to prove it.





Jay-Z and his legal team have consistently denied the allegations, calling them false and labeling the case a Harazzment campaign. Courts in several states reportedly dismissed earlier filings, with the most recent lawsuit either withdrawn or dismissed in 2025.





Reports now indicate that the latest case that was refiled has been dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled again — effectively ending the decade-long dispute.





However, some fans believe that if Jay-Z is truly confident he isn’t Rymir’s father, he should agree to take the DNA test.



What could Jay-Z be hiding❓