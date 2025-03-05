Jay-Z Sues Lawyers And Woman Who Accused Him Of Sexual Assault

In a sort of retaliation, Jay-Z has reportedly sued the lawyers and the woman who accused him of rape, before the suit was eventually dismissed.

The musician indicates that attorneys, Tony Buzbee and David Fortney, and their client, Jane Doe, conspired to make knowingly false claims to inflict harm and extort money from him.

The complaint, Jane Doe, originally filed the sexual assault case against Sean Diddy Combs last October, adding that there was another “male celebrity” accomplice who she later named as Sean Carter, aka Jay Z.

According to Jay Z’s filing, the suit does not intend to expose Jane Doe’s identity but instead to “hold Doe accountable for her willful defamation.”

He added that lawyers for the complaint did not make sufficient efforts to vet the details of Jane’s accusations.

Jay-Z claims the lawyers had sent him an “extortionate” demand letter and anonymous lawsuit before naming him publicly.

According to him, subsequent interview by the complaint with NBC News was part of a malicious attempt to bring the story “before the world in court and on global television.”

Following the dismissal of the sexual assault lawsuit against Jay Z, last month, he was spotted for the first time in town with his partner, Beyonce.

Online photos showed the couple dining at an Italian Restaurant in New York City on the night of February 16, 2025.

The Young Forever singer had spoken on how the accusations caused trauma for him and his family, adding that the sexual assault lawsuit against him and Diddy cost him millions in partnerships.

“Immediately after Mr. Buzbee went public with his false accusations, my company Roc Nation lost contracts in the sports and entertainment space that would have generated revenues of approximately $20 million per year,” he claimed.

Jay Z was among prominent hip-hop personalities who paid their last respect to the late Irv Gotti at a private funeral service held at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.