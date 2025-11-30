Jay-Z’s actions have made people believe he’s the father of Rymir, the guy who claims to be his son.





Fans say he’s definitely the dad because Jay-Z refused to take legal fees after the paternity case got dismissed.





They also point out that he’s allegedly been dodging the case for years until it finally got thrown out, and the fact that he keeps refusing the DNA test is proof he’s the father.





According to them, if he was 100% sure he wasn’t the dad, he’d take the test without hesitating. But deep down he knows it’s his son, and his past with the boy’s mom makes him scared to do the test because she wad younger at that time





Do you agree… or what if the boy just wants to be Jay-Z’s son because he’s a billionaire❓