Jay-Z’s Former Accuser Defends Allegations; Makes Intimidation Claims Just Hours After Rapper’s Lawsuit

Just hours after news broke of Jay-Z filing a lawsuit against his former sexual assault accuser, the woman, previously identified as Jane Doe, is standing by her allegations.

She now claims the rap mogul is intimidating her and leaving her terrified, escalating an already contentious legal battle.

As previously reported, on February 14, Doe and her attorney, Tony Buzbee, dropped their initial lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs, filed in October 2024.

The case, which was amended in December to include JAY-Z as “Celebrity A,” was dismissed with prejudice—meaning it cannot be refiled—though no explanation was provided at the time. The original filing also referenced an unnamed “Celebrity B,” a woman allegedly present during the assault, whose identity remains undisclosed.

Within 48 hours of the dismissal, Jay-Z publicly criticized Doe and Buzbee, subsequently filing a defamation lawsuit against the attorney.

On February 25, a judge allowed the defamation case to move forward, citing evidence of Buzbee allegedly posting incriminating content on social media.

Responding swiftly, Doe has filed new legal documents, obtained by TMZ and legal journalist Meghann Cuniff, defending her original allegations and accusing Jay-Z of attempting to bully her into retracting her story.

She claims her decision to drop the initial lawsuit stemmed from fear of retaliation from Jay-Z and his supporters, particularly the prospect of being publicly identified and attacked.

Doe alleges that she was recently confronted outside her home by two individuals identifying themselves as investigators working for one of the celebrated music star’s attorneys.

According to her filing, the pair attempted to pressure her into signing an affidavit declaring her rape accusations false—an offer she refused. She further claims the investigators questioned whether Buzbee had recruited her or paid her to target Jay-Z, accusations she adamantly denies.

The encounter, Doe says, left her feeling “intimidated and terrified” by JAY-Z. She also questions how these individuals discovered her identity, which has remained anonymous in both legal proceedings and media coverage. Adding to her distress, Doe alleges that her parents were similarly approached by two investigators asking about her attorney and her claims.

Tony Buzbee, Doe’s attorney, has, however, dismissed Jay-Z’s lawsuit as baseless.