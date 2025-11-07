Jay-Z’s paternity case dismissed 10 years after man claimed he was fathered by rapper

A paternity lawsuit filed by a man claiming to be Jay-Z’s son, Rymir Satterthwaite, has been dismissed with prejudice.

According to Page Six, a California judge on Wednesday granted the rapper’s motion to dismiss a federal paternity suit filed earlier this year through legal guardian and paralegal Lillie Coley.

Despite repeatedly claiming he’s the son of the music mogul, the ruling means Satterthwaite, 30, can no longer file the same lawsuit or request paternity tests from Jay-Z also known as Shawn Carter in the matter.

Satterthwaite alleged in court documents that the “99 Problems” rapper impregnated his late mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, back in the ’90s — allegedly making Carter his biological father.

Carter has repeatedly denied he is Rymir’s father.

Rymir previously claimed he was withdrawing his federal paternity case.

“I did withdraw my case,” Rymir said in a July 27 Instagram upload, adding that he was abandoning the lawsuit because there was plenty “going on behind closed doors.”

“I have not stopped my fight,” Rymir continued. “We got to step back and play chess, not checkers.”

At the time, attorneys for Carter, 55, slammed the longtime paternity allegations as “harassment.”

“The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed—and rejected—in multiple other courts,” the documents read, describing the legal actions as “just the latest” in a “decades-long” string of “harassment.”

Rymir denied in documents that he was filing the suit for what amounts to back child support, but claimed instead he was seeking reputational and emotional distress damages.

The aspiring musician alleged in the original documents that the Grammy winning artist “committed fraud upon multiple courts, misrepresented facts, interfered with procedural due process and exploited legal systems in multiple jurisdictions to suppress Plaintiff Rymir’s paternity claim.”

In May 2023, Rymir filed a court order seeking to force Carter — who is dad to kids Blue Ivy, 13, and twins Rumi and Sir, 8, with wife Beyoncé — to take a DNA test.

At the time, Rymir vowed not to back down. “This is not going to be over until justice is served,” he told Daily Mail in 2023.

“I won’t stop fighting for this until I win,” he added. “And I will win because the law is on our side.”

The “Empire State of Mind” rapper’s attorney responded in a letter to the outlet.

“The allegations have been previously reviewed thoroughly by the courts and have been refuted,” they wrote.

“I am sure that will be the outcome of whatever filings Mr. Satterthwaite may be currently considering.”

Satterthwaite, who is an aspiring rapper himself, has alleged that his mother Wanda told him Carter is his biological father when he was eight years old.

Prior to her 2016 death, Wanda filed a civil lawsuit in New Jersey seeking child support from Carter, whom she claimed to have had an on/off relationship with.

The lawsuit was dismissed on the grounds that it was filed in the wrong state, and was not re-filed until Coley and Rymir submitted documents in 2014.