Jay-Z’s paternity case dismissed, declines to pursue attorney fees

ay-Z’s paternity case has officially been put to bed, with the billionaire rapper and businessman deciding not to pursue attorney fees against Rymir Satterthwaite after the decade-long case.

Per Complex, Satterthwaite, in a lawsuit, had claimed that Jay-Z, born Shawn Corey Carter, was his biological father. Jay-Z, 55, however, vehemently denied those claims.

And though Jay-Z ultimately won the case brought before the Los Angeles federal court, recently filed federal court records showed that the veteran rapper allowed a judge-imposed deadline to exhaust without seeking attorney fees. Last week, the judge also ruled to close the case, and also ruled that the time frame for the Dead Presidents rapper to pursue legal fees had been exhausted.

The case being dismissed came after Satterthwaite opted not to pursue his lawsuit against Jay-Z in July. Satterthwaite, in the lawsuit, claimed that Jay-Z was his biological father, but the rapper had declined to undergo a paternity test to determine if that was the case. Satterthwaite also alleged that Jay-Z was using his legal connections to toss the case. Following the dismissal of the case in July, Satterthwaite claimed that he had not stopped the fight, and he was rather going on another trajectory.

“I have not stopped my fight. I did withdraw my case, but it’s for a reason. It’s not because I’m stopping it or I’m going to refile. It’s just a lot going on behind closed doors […] I have not gotten any DNA test. I have not gotten a settlement. It is not over,” he said in a livestream.

Responding to the claims in a previous statement, Jay-Z’s attorneys described Satterthwaite’s actions as a “decades-long harassment campaign,” adding that his allegations were “fabricated” and “rejected.”

Prior to the dismissal of the case, U.S. District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett similarly tossed out a linked lawsuit with prejudice on November 4, Complex reported. This meant that those same claims could no longer be brought before a federal court. Satterthwaite’s godmother and legal guardian, Lillie Coley, filed those claims. Coley, who is a paralegal, had also claimed that Jay-Z was avoiding a paternity test and using his legal connections to bury the case.

Both Coley and Satterthwaite claimed that in the early 1990s, Jay-Z and Satterthwaite’s mother were in a relationship. For years, the case was also brought before New Jersey courts. But judges, on multiple occasions, ruled that they did not have the power to order Jay-Z to undergo a paternity test.