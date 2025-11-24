JD Vance’s wife Usha spotted without wedding ring after ‘marriage divide’ revealed

US Second Lady Usha Vance has been seen without her wedding ring during an official visit, weeks after US Vice President JD Vance publicly acknowledged there was a religious divide within their marriage.

Usha Vance was photographed arriving at Albert J. Ellis Airport in Richlands, North Carolina, alongside First Lady Melania Trump during their visit to Camp Lejeune. Images show her disembarking from the plane with her left hand clearly visible — but her wedding ring was missing. The band also appeared absent throughout the duration of the event.

Her husband, Vice President JD Vance, has continued to wear his wedding ring, including during a speaking engagement in Washington on Thursday.

Rumours surrounding the couple’s marriage began circulating in October after Vance admitted he had begged his wife to convert from Hinduism to Catholicism. Usha was also spotted without her ring earlier this month during a visit to a military medical centre with her husband.

In response to questions about her missing ring, a spokesperson for the couple said: “Usha is a mother of three young children who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

However, social media users questioned the explanation, suggesting the Second Lady must have known the implications of appearing without her wedding band during public events.

One person wrote: “Yes, many people (not just women) don’t wear their wedding rings all the time. But she has to know she’ll be photographed and it will be commented/speculated on…so I definitely think it’s purposeful to make some sort of ‘statement’.”

The couple share three children together.