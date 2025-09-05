Jeffrey Epstein’s victims compiling their own client list as they say ‘we know all the names’

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein have heaped further pressure on the US president to release the rest of the files and the disgraced financier’s alleged client list.

Women who survived sexual abuse at the hands of the deceased 66-year-old gathered outside Congress in Washington DC on Tuesday (2 September) to make their voices heard.

They called directly upon Donald Trump to support their fight for transparency instead of dismissing it as a ‘Democrat hoax’.

Earlier this week, the House of Representatives Oversight Committee published 33,295 pages of documents related to Epstein, which included emails, flight logs, and court filings, among other things.

Videos and pictures were also made public when the cache of evidence was released, revealing that the sex offender had nude snaps of Ghislaine Maxwell laid out in his home – but aside from that, there was nothing new.

During Tuesday’s news conference, the women opened up about how Epstein and the socialite – who is serving 20 years for her role in the trafficking and abuse – lured them into their ‘disturbing world’.

The brother of the late Virginia Giuffre, Sky Roberts, also spoke up in support of the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

If passed by lawmakers, the legislation would compel the Department of Justice to release every file it has on Epstein.

Roberts says the bill is about getting ‘justice against the rich and powerful who have stolen something from these women, and many children at the time – their freedom’.

“This is not a political issue…this is about humanity,” Roberts said. “I have physical and mental scars that will never heal.

“The only time I can begin to heal is when their freedom is taken from them, just like they did to me, and literally thousands of other victims.”

Epstein accuser Haley Robson slammed some politicians for ‘weaponising’ the trauma which victims have been brave enough to share with the world.

“The FBI knows the truth, the government knows the truth,” she said, as per the BBC. “But we are the keys, we know who was involved…we know the players.”

Another survivor, Lisa Phillips, echoed these comments and warned the US government that she and the rest of the women are willing to ‘create their own list’ if Epstein’s alleged little black book doesn’t see the light of day.

Phillips, who was abused by the financier in the late 1990s, didn’t mince her words when addressing the crowd of reporters outside Congress to ‘demand justice’.

“We know their names,” she said. “We all know. Now, together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know who were regularly in the Epstein world.”