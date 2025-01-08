Former celebrity couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly settled their divorce five months after their shock split.

Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, who wed in 2022, will officially end their marriage on February 20, with the pair each walking away with what they individually acquired during their brief union, DailyMail reports.

The pair have also reached an agreement on their $61million Beverly Hills mansion they bought together, although the terms will remain private.

The former couple wed without a prenuptial agreement – with their cumulative wealth sitting at $550million, with Lopez’s assets accounting for $400million of their wealth treasure chest.

The actor-director and singer-actress got married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas on July 16, 2022 – 18 years after breaking off their first engagement in 2004.

The couple again exchanged vows at Affleck’s estate outside of Savannah, Georgia on August 20 that year.

J-Lo filed the divorce documents on the two-year anniversary of their Georgia nuptials, but listed their separation date as April 26, 2024.

TMZ reports Affleck will hold onto his stake in his production company, Artists Equity, which he founded in 2022 with BFF Matt Damon.

The company has produced Air, The Accountant Part 2 and Unstoppable.

Lopez worked on projects including Shotgun Wedding, This Is Me… Now, and The Mother during their marriage.

The settlement, which was mediated by celeb disso queen Laura Wasser, also reveals Lopez is dropping Affleck as a last name and going back to Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

This comes one day after Affleck received a visit from his estranged wife Lopez several hours before the Golden Globes on Sunday.

The Selena star dropped by his home and even appeared to give Ben’s son Samuel, 12, a hug.

JLo’s child Emme, 16, was spotted emerging from the property with a large gift in their hands as Ben trailed behind.

The sighting comes after it had been reported that Ben and Jennifer would remain in each other’s lives despite their divorce.

Last month in December, Affleck and Lopez were also seen reuniting as they exchanged gifts at Soho House in Los Angeles.

‘They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved,’ a source recently told Page Six.

The source also added that the two stars will still ‘communicate when it involves their kids.’

Ben and Jennifer ‘have a mutual respect for one another’ and also ‘have a lot of history.’

The former couple ‘remain amicable whenever they do see each other.

They’re still close with each other’s children, and even though they don’t have a co-parenting type of relationship, they still feel like a blended family in a lot of ways.’

Ben shares Samuel, as well as Violet, 19, and Fin, 15, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.