Jerabos apologize to President Hichilema!

Small-scale miners in Chingola have apologised to President Hakainde Hichilema following violent disturbances by some youth during his recent visit to the district.

The miners, commonly referred to as jerabos, distanced themselves from the unruly behaviour and pledged to work with Government in promoting peace and economic development.

The apology comes after an incident last month when a group of youth ran amok, damaging public and private property and stoning the podium where President Hichilema was addressing marketeers who had lost their goods in a fire.

The miners said they regretted the actions of the youth and assured the Head of State of their commitment to law and order.

Speaking on behalf of the miners, Sydney Mwila condemned the violence and said the group supports the President’s fight against illegal mining activities.

-Zambia Daily Mail