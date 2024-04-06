Jerome Boateng’s mother mails lawyer, tells lawyer her son has been abusing women for years

As legal proceedings resume for the alleged assault against his ex-girlfriend, Jerome Boateng’s mother has made startling claims, asserting that her son “has been abusing women for years.”

This revelation surfaced in an email sent to a Berlin lawyer on March 25, 2021.

The statement follows the tragic death of Kasia Lenhardt, Boateng’s former girlfriend, who took her own life on February 9, 2021, in Berlin.

According to the German publication Spiegel, Boateng’s mother claimed: “My son has been mentally and physically abusing women for years, now Kasia Lenhardt has taken her own life and he still doesn’t want to face the consequences of his behaviour.”

Spiegel’s investigation into Kasia Lenhardt’s death has unearthed compelling evidence supporting allegations of violence within her relationship with Jerome Boateng.

Forensic analysis of Lenhardt’s iPhone and extensive audio messages reportedly corroborate her accounts of abuse.

Additionally, it has emerged that Lenhardt allegedly intended to file a complaint against Boateng for bodily harm shortly before her untimely death.

Chat messages retrieved from Lenhardt’s communications paint a disturbing picture of the alleged abuse she endured.

As early as October 2019, Lenhardt documented instances of Boateng’s purported violence, detailing injuries such as broken thumbs and hematomas inflicted by him.

Speaking to Spiegel, Boateng’s lawyer explained: “Due to ongoing proceedings, it is currently not possible for our client to respond to your questions in detail. Therefore, fundamentally: You are simply misinformed to a large extent; In addition, they are apparently only provided with selective information. He never physically attacked.”

In 2021, Boateng was convicted of assaulting and insulting his former partner during a holiday in the Caribbean five years prior. A district court upheld the ruling in November 2022 but reduced the original fine from €1.8 million to €1.2 million.

However, last September, the Bavarian Supreme Court overturned Boateng’s conviction for physical assault due to procedural errors. Now, Bild reports that a new trial is scheduled to begin on June 14 in a Munich regional court.