JET WARS ERUPT AGAIN! GHANA EXPLODES IN NEW PRESIDENTIAL PLANE ROW





Ghana has been thrust back into a raging political storm as the long-running feud over buying a new presidential jet flares up once more a battle that has haunted every government for nearly twenty years.

The fresh uproar erupted after outspoken opposition MP Samuel Abu Jinapor fiercely condemned the administration’s plan to splash a staggering ¢13.1 billion ($1.1 billion) on four military helicopters and two brand-new presidential jets.



Jinapor’s fiery attack has reignited a national argument that refuses to die, with critics accusing the government of prioritising luxury in the skies while ordinary citizens struggle with soaring living costs. Supporters, meanwhile, insist the ageing presidential fleet is overdue for replacement and vital for national security.





As tempers rise and political camps dig in, the country once again finds itself caught in the crossfire of a high-stakes aviation showdown and the turbulence is only just beginning.